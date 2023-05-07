Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 400 UAE candidates to appear for KEAM test in Dubai on May 17

    The New Indian Model School (NIMS) in Dubai is the only exam venue in the United Arab Emirates. 
     

    First Published May 7, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Dubai: A total of 440 candidates based in the United Arab Emirates have registered for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance (KEAM) test which will be conducted on May 17.

    In accordance with UAE time, the Physics and Chemistry exams will be given from 8:30 am to 11 am, and the Mathematics test will be given from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. 

    In Kerala, KEAM is exclusively held for courses in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy. NEET (UG), also known as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, is the basis for medical school admission in Kerala.

    On May 15, a six-person team led by IT Mission Director Anu Kumari will arrive in the UAE to facilitate the flawless administration of the entrance exams and their supervision. V S Anilkumar, C R Gopakumar, S Sabitha, R Taranath, and T R Pratheesh are the other team members. They'll stay there till May 18th.
     

