Karnataka SSLC results 2023: Class 10 results declared; Know how to check your marks, toppers list & more

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Board today, 8 May 2023 at 11 am. The candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 can check the results at the official website of Karnataka Board.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released Class 10 or SSLC results today. Students who took the test may check their results at the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in — from 11 a.m. onwards.

Four students earned 625/625 in the KSEEB SSLC 10th results this year. They are Bengaluru's Bhoomika Pai, Chikkabalapur's Yashas Gowda, Belagavi's Anupama Hireholi, and Vijayapura's Bhimangouda Patil.

Karnataka SSLC 2023: Here's how to check your resuts:

Step 1: Go to the official website, which is sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your information, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Review and save the results for future use.

How to check your result through SMS

Students who want to obtain their results through SMS should text "KAR10Roll number" to 56263. The findings will be forwarded to the same cellphone number that submitted the message.

The Karnataka class 10 SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023 with the marks for the first language paper being hundred and for the rest of the papers, the marks being eighty. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and fifteen minutes were given to the candidates to read the question paper.

The review of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets began on April 21, 2023, and the results were revealed today, May 8. Karnataka SSLC 2023 Exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM between March 28 and April 11, 2023. The test attracted around 8 lakh participants.

