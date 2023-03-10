Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission said that the recruitment examination for the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group IV Services) was held on July 24, 2022, and that 'presently processing of Group IV result is in progress and the result will be published by the end of March 2023.'

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has said that the results of the Combined Civil Services Group-4 are being processed and that the results will be announced by the end of March. On July 24, 2022, the TNPSC Group 4 service exam was conducted.

The TNPSC Group 4 outcome will be available at tnpsc.gov.in. The commission will shortly announce the exact TNPSC Group 4 result date 2022. On August 8, 2022, the commission closed the online TNPSC group 4 answer key objection session. On August 1, the provisional TNPSC Group 4 answer key was accessible online.

TNPSC Group 4: know the steps to check the result

To check the TNPSC group 4 result, candidates must do the following:

1) Navigate to the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in

2) Click on the 'TNPSC Group 4 result link" in the What's a new section

3) Enter your details

4) Save and download the TNPSC group-4 results

