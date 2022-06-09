TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

Students who pass the TANCET 2022 will be invited to the TANCET counselling process, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Anna University in Chennai announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on Thursday, June 9. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can view their results on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 was held on May 14 and 15, 2022, for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning programmes (M.Plan.).

Here's how to check TANCET Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

2) Click on the TANCET result 2022 direct link

3) Key in the login credentials, roll number, date of birth

4) TANCET result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Download the result and take a printout for further need

According to the information provided by Anna University officials, the TANCET 2022 Result will include the candidate's score from the previous written test. The TANCET 2022 scorecard, on the other hand, will include a normalised score based on a standard formula. The TANCET 2022 score is normalised to assign equal scores to individual candidates and eliminate any variation across disciplines and other factors. TANCET 2022 scores will be normalised using the formula.

Marks = 40 + (10/s) (r - m)

Following the above formula, (m) is the Mean, (s) stands for Standard Deviation, and (r) is for Raw Score.

The TANCET 2022 scorecard will include information such as rank, score, and qualifying status. Students who pass the TANCET 2022 will be invited to the TANCET counselling process, the dates of which will be announced soon.

According to the university, candidates must present their score cards at the time of admission. If the scorecard is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate scorecard by submitting a written request to the Secretary and paying Rs 100 in the form of a Demand Draft (TANCET).

