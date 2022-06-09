Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

    Students who pass the TANCET 2022 will be invited to the TANCET counselling process, the dates of which will be announced soon.
     

    TANCET Result 2022 announced; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Anna University in Chennai announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on Thursday, June 9. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can view their results on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

    TANCET 2022 was held on May 14 and 15, 2022, for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning programmes (M.Plan.).

    Here's how to check TANCET Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu
    2) Click on the TANCET result 2022 direct link
    3) Key in the login credentials, roll number, date of birth
    4) TANCET result 2022 will be on the screen
    5) Download the result and take a printout for further need

    According to the information provided by Anna University officials, the TANCET 2022 Result will include the candidate's score from the previous written test. The TANCET 2022 scorecard, on the other hand, will include a normalised score based on a standard formula. The TANCET 2022 score is normalised to assign equal scores to individual candidates and eliminate any variation across disciplines and other factors. TANCET 2022 scores will be normalised using the formula.

    Marks = 40 + (10/s) (r - m)
    Following the above formula, (m) is the Mean, (s) stands for Standard Deviation, and (r) is for Raw Score.

    The TANCET 2022 scorecard will include information such as rank, score, and qualifying status. Students who pass the TANCET 2022 will be invited to the TANCET counselling process, the dates of which will be announced soon.

    According to the university, candidates must present their score cards at the time of admission. If the scorecard is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate scorecard by submitting a written request to the Secretary and paying Rs 100 in the form of a Demand Draft (TANCET).

    Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Also read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    Also read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 results to be announced soon here s how to download marksheet gcw

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 results to be out on June 10 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites - adt

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan to serve food to 18K children in Tamil Nadu on their wedding day RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to serve food to 18K children in Tamil Nadu on their wedding day

    DGCA makes mask mandatory at airports inside flights violators can be deboarded gcw

    DGCA makes mask mandatory at airports, inside flights; violators can be deboarded

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23: I will become the player I was again - Eden Hazard after Belgium routs Poland-ayh

    Nations League 2022-23: 'I will become the player I was again' - Hazard after Belgium routs Poland

    Colon Broom Reviews: Does It Work? Critical Information Leaked!-snt

    Colon Broom Reviews: Does It Work? Critical Information Leaked!

    No wedding ceremonies after 10 pm shops shut by 830 pm Pakistan s new way to conserve electricity gcw

    Why Pakistan won't have any wedding after 10 pm

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon