    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    SSC Selection Post 2023: Candidates should apply only once for one post category, according to the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 notification 2023. SSC Selection Posts have an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee.
     

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the online application process for Selection Posts Phase 11. Candidates qualified for SSC selection posts must apply online by March 27 at ssc.nic.in. The commission announced that the SSC Selection Posts exam would be administered via computer-based testing (CBT) in June-July 2023.
      
    SSC Selection Post Phase 11: know important dates
    1) March 6, 2023 - Commencement of online application
    2) March 27 (11 PM) - Online application deadline
    3) March 28 (11 PM) - Payment deadline for online fees
    4) March 28 (11 PM) - Offline Challan deadline generation
    5) March 29 (11 PM) - Payment deadline via Challan (during working hours of Bank)
    6) April 3 to 5 (11 PM) - Dates of the 'Window for Correction of Application Forms,' including online payment.
    7) June-July 2023 (tentatively) - Computer-Based Examination Schedule

    SSC Selection Post Phase 11: know the exam pattern
    There will be three separate CBTs consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions for positions requiring a minimum educational qualification of matriculation, higher secondary, or graduation and above. For each incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The SSC Selection Posts exam will last one hour.
    1) General Intelligence - 25 50
    2) General Awareness - 25 50
    3) Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) - 25 50
    4) English Language (Basic Knowledge) - 25 50

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
