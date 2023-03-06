Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here

    TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: The application process for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 began on March 2, 2023. The deadline to submit the online application form without paying a late fee is April 6, 2023. Candidates can register for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 at the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    Telangana State Council of Higher Education/ TSCHE has released the complete schedule for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test/ TS LAWCET and Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test/ TS PGECET. Previously, the application process for the TS LAWCET and TS PGECET 2023 began on March 2, 2023.

    The deadline for submitting the online application form without a late fee is April 6, 2023. Candidates can register for TS LAWCET and TS PGECET 2023 at the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    On May 25, 2023, Osmania University will administer the TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 exams on behalf of TSCHE. The examination admits card will be released on May 16, 2023, for download. 

    TS LAWCET, TS PGECET 2023: know important dates

    1) March 1, 2023 - Notification of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023

    2) March 2, 2023 - Commencement registration of online application form with the registration fee, (a) TS LAWCET (for LLB 3 and 5 YDC) - Rs 900 (Rs 600 for SC, ST and PH), (b) TS PGLCET (for LLM) - Rs 100 (Rs 900 for SC, ST and PH)

    3) April 6, 2023 - Registration deadline for online application form (without late fee)

    4) April 12, 2023 - Registration deadline for online application form (with late fee of Rs 500)

    5) April 19, 2023 - Registration deadline for online application form (with late fee of Rs 1,000)

    6) April 26, 2023 - Registration deadline for online application form (with late fee of Rs 2,000)

    7) May 3, 2023 - Registration deadline for online application form (with late fee of Rs 4,000)

    8) May 4, 2023, to May 10, 2023 - The application correction window opens for those who have already submitted the form

    9) May 16, 2023 - Begin downloading hall tickets

    10) May 25, 2023 - Date and time of TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 exam

    11) May 29, 2023 - Announcement of preliminary key

    12) May 31, 2023 - Deadline for submission of objections on the preliminary key

    13) Will be intimated - Announcement of final key and test entrance results

