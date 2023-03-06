Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download

    KVS answer key 2023 download steps: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the answer key on March 6; the KVS OMR Sheet has also been released. The KVS answer key for the recruitment exam for Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary teachers, Assistant engineers, Finance Officers, and Hindi translators has been released.

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download, other details
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released the answer key on Monday, March 6. The answer key has been released along with KVS OMR Sheet. The KVS answer key for the recruitment exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT), Assistant Engineers (AE), Finance officers (FO), and Hindi translators has been released. KVS PRT TGT Answer Key and KVS Non-Teaching Answer Key can be downloaded from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

    The written exam for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Non-Teaching Posts was held by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from February 12 to March 1, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download the KVS Response Sheet, Answer Key, OMR Sheet, etc., by visiting the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

    KVS answer key 2023: Check the objection details
    Candidates who are unsatisfied with the answer in the answer key and wish to raise challenges within the deadlines can do so. The answer key challenge will only be accepted online. The deadline for challenging the KVS answer key 2023 is March 9, 2023 (up to 11:59 pm). Other modes of submission, such as email/post or in person, will not be accepted.

    Candidates must also pay a fee of Rs 1000/- per question challenged via credit/debit card. The refund (if any) will be transferred online only and to the concerned credit/debit card account in the case of correct objections, so candidates are advised to pay with their own credit/debit card.

    The relevant subject expert will verify the challenges raised. If the challenge to the answer key is accepted, and the subject expert finds any error in the answer key, a policy decision will be posted on the website, and the fee will be refunded. The subject expert's decision on the challenges is final, and no further communication will be entertained.

    KVS answer key 2023: Steps to download
    Candidates can get the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan from the official website by following the steps outlined below:
    1) Go to the KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'answer keys link' on the homepage
    3) On the new login page, enter your roll number and date of birth
    4) Download the required KVS answer keys 
    5) Check the details and take a print for further use

    KVS answer key 2023: know the schedule
    1) February 21 and February 22, February 24 to February 28 - KVS PRT Eexam 
    2) February 16 to February 20 - KVS PGT exam date
    3) February 12 to February 14 - KVS TGT exam date
    4) February 20, 2023 - KVS Hindi Translator exam date
    5) March 6, 2023 - KVS Answer key date
    6) March 9, 2023 - KVS Answer key objection last date

    Also Read: TS LAWCET, TS PGECET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here

    Also Read: TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

    Also Read: BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
