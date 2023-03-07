NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG 2023 Registration has started. The National Testing Agency increased the NEET UG application form 2023 fees this year while reducing the number of exam cities. Medical students must complete the form on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in 2023, before the NEET UG registration deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test NEET UG 2023 registration and issued the NEET UG 2023 information bulletin. The application fee for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test NEET UG 2023 has been increased by Rs 100 for all categories and Rs 1,000 for candidates outside India. Eligible candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The deadline for registering for NEET UG 2023 and paying the application fee is April 6 2023. The NEET UG 2023 Examination will be conducted on May 7.



NEET UG 2023 Registration: know new fees

The NEET application fee has been raised for all candidates, including foreign nationals. The fee for Indian applicants has been raised by Rs 100.

1) General candidates - Rs 1,700

2) General-EWS/ OBC-NCL - Rs 1600

3) SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender - Rs 1,000

4) Outside India - Rs 9,500

Previously, the application fee was Rs 1,600 for general candidates, Rs 1,500 for general EWS and OBC candidates, Rs 900 for SC, ST, PwBD, and third-gender candidates, and Rs 8,500 for NRI candidates.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Exam cities reduced

The NTA has announced that the NEET UG exam will be held in 485 exam cities in India and 14 exam cities abroad in 2023. The exam was held in 543 cities last year. Although the number of exam cities outside India remains unchanged, the number of test cities within India has been reduced by 58.

The NTA has also directed candidates to upload address proof when completing the NEET UG 2023 application form. "All candidates must upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET UG 2023. Aadhaar Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, and other forms of address proof are acceptable. Both documents (if applicable) must be combined and uploaded as one PDF file. The same document will suffice if the Present and Permanent addresses are the same," the agency said.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the NTA NEET official website, neet.nta.nic.in 2023

2) On the homepage, click the NEET UG 2023 registration link

3) To create login credentials, register online by entering personal information

4) Fill out the online NEET UG application form with your qualifications and academic information

5) Upload scanned images of your signature and photograph in the format specified

6) Pay your fees using the online payment method

7) Download and submit the NEET UG application form 2023

According to the NTA, the NEET score will also be used to shortlist candidates for admission to BSc nursing courses. "MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to the BSc Nursing Course offered at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals in 2023 must pass the NEET. According to an official notification from NTA, the NEET score will be used for shortlisting for the four-year BSc Nursing course. NTA will announce the NEET UG 2023 correction window and admit card dates on the official website shortly.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Exam update: know result, answer key date, time, other details

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 registration likely to begin on March 5 at neet.nta.nic.in: Report

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details