    SSC Delhi Police HC Answer Key 2022 released; know steps to download

    Candidates can compare their answer sheets to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Head Constable Answer Key. They can file any objections on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 6:28 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the Delhi Police Examination 2022 for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial) can download the answer key from the SSC website at ssc.nic.in. 

    On behalf of the Delhi Police, SSC administered the Constable Ministerial Exam 2022.

    A computer-based examination for Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police Examination 2022 was held from October 10 to October 20, 2022. Candidates who wish to object to the answer key may do so between November 2 and November 7, 2022. The candidate must pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for each question/answer challenged.

    Know how to download the SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022: 

    1) Navigate to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

    2) On the homepage, click on SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 link

    3) Key in the login details and submit

    4) The answer key will appear on the screen

    5) Check the answer key and download

    6) Keep a hard copy 

    After reviewing the objections, the commission will announce the SSC HC Constable Exam results. The SSC HC results are expected in December 2022 or January 2023.

    Following the announcement of the results, the commission will also upload the candidates' marks and the final answer key. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for more information.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
