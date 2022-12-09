BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

BSEB Board Exams 2023: In a press meeting hosted by Board Chairman Anand Kishore, the timetable was announced on Friday, December 9, 2022. The Board Chairman also released the Annual Calendar and the Class 10th and 12th datasheets.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the 2023 Class 10th and Class 12th exams. According to the BSEB, the Class 12th exam will be held from February 1, 2023 to February 11, 2023, while the Class 10th exam will be held from February 14, 2023 to February 22, 2023. The Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams schedule is available on the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The Class 12th exam will begin on February 1, 2023 with Maths and Hindi and end on February 11, 2023, with language subjects and Philosophy. The BSEB 12th admit card will be available on the website on December 9 and will be available on the site until January 9, 2023. The intermediate exam results are expected to be released between March and April.

For the Class 10th exam, students will appear for the Maths paper on February 14, 2023 and Music on February 15, 2023. Students will receive their admit cards on January 8, 2023 and can download them until January 21, 2023, from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 10th exam results in the first week of March. Exams for Class 10th and 12th will be held in both shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

