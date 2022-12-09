Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: In a press meeting hosted by Board Chairman Anand Kishore, the timetable was announced on Friday, December 9, 2022. The Board Chairman also released the Annual Calendar and the Class 10th and 12th datasheets.

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the 2023 Class 10th and Class 12th exams. According to the BSEB, the Class 12th exam will be held from February 1, 2023 to February 11, 2023, while the Class 10th exam will be held from February 14, 2023 to February 22, 2023. The Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams schedule is available on the official website, biharboardonline.com.

    Also read: BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

    In a press meeting hosted by Board Chairman Anand Kishore, the timetable was announced on Friday, December 9, 2022. The Board Chairman also released the Annual Calendar and the Class 10th and 12th datasheets.

    The Class 12th exam will begin on February 1, 2023 with Maths and Hindi and end on February 11, 2023, with language subjects and Philosophy. The BSEB 12th admit card will be available on the website on December 9 and will be available on the site until January 9, 2023. The intermediate exam results are expected to be released between March and April.

    Also read: 'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    For the Class 10th exam, students will appear for the Maths paper on February 14, 2023 and Music on February 15, 2023. Students will receive their admit cards on January 8, 2023 and can download them until January 21, 2023, from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board is expected to release the Class 10th exam results in the first week of March. Exams for Class 10th and 12th will be held in both shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. 

    Also read: How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here - adt

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language: Government to Rajya Sabha - adt

    'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details - adt

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details

    SBI PO admit card 2022 released Know exam dates how to download hall ticket more gcw

    SBI PO admit card 2022 released; Know exam dates, how to download hall ticket & more

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United Board of Directors block dividends payment of 2023 to Glazers; here is why-ayh

    Manchester United Board of Directors block dividends payment of 2023 to Glazers; here's why

    Karnataka Maharashtra border row Uddhavs Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur AJR

    Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty vma

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here - adt

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Akshara Singh seduces Khesari Lal wearing red backless blouse in song Suna Ae Raja Ji RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh seduces Khesari Lal wearing red backless blouse in song ‘Suna Ae Raja Ji'

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon