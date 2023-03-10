SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can register for the positions at sbi.co.in until March 31, 2023. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 868 Retired Bank Officer positions. Check out the SBI RBO Recruitment eligibility criteria, selection process and other details here.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited eligible applicants to apply online for the position of Retired Bank Officers of SBI, e-ABs, and other PSBs on a Contractual Basis. Eligible candidates can register for the positions at sbi.co.in until March 31, 2023. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 868 Retired Bank Officer positions.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria

Retired employees of SBI and e-ABs should have left the bank only after reaching superannuation at the age of 60. Officers who willingly retired/resigned/suspended or otherwise left the bank before superannuation are ineligible for consideration for engagement. However, any officer who has reached the age of 60 and has finished 58 years of service/pensionable service (both conditions must be met) as of the date of applying for voluntary retirement will be eligible for employment in the Bank.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: know the selection process

Shortlisting and interviews will be part of the selection procedure. The discussion will be worth 100 marks. The Bank will determine the qualifying scores in the interview. Candidates can visit the SBI's main website for more information.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Go to the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers

2) Click on the 'engagement of retired bank officer of SBI, eABs and other PSBs on contract basis' link on the homepage

3) Now, click on the 'apply now' option

4) Register and proceed with the application

5) Complete the form, upload the required documents and submit

6) Take a print for further use

