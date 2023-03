Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; check details

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Canara Bank will complete the contract recruitment process for Chief Digital Officer, Group Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Technology Officer positions on March 6. Candidates interested in this position should apply online at canarabank.com.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: know important dates

1) February 15, 2023 - Registration of application

2) March 6, 2023 - Deadline for submission of application

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: know vacancy details

1) Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) - one position

2) Chief Digital Officer (CDO) - one position

3) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - one position

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria

A) Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) - The applicant must hold a Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from the Global Association of Risk Professionals and a Bachelor's or Master's degree in any field from an accredited university.

B) Chief Digital Officer (CDO) - Candidate must have a BE/BTech in Computer Science/Information Technology/other related fields or an MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognised University/Institution.

C) Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - The candidate must be an Engineering Graduate (BE/BTech) in Computer Science/Information Technology/other related fields or an MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognised University/Institute.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: know the selection process

Screening/shortlisting and interview/interaction are used to make the recommendation.

