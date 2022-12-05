Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI PO admit card 2022 released; Know exam dates, how to download hall ticket & more

    SBI PO Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the prelims exam. Candidates can check and download their admit card from sbi.co.in. You can download your prelims exam hall ticket from sbi.co.in on 5 December.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    The admit card for SBI PO 2022 is out now! The State Bank of India's official website will now allow applicants who registered for the SBI PO prelims test to save and download their admit card.

    The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that the preliminary exams would be held on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. Candidates should be aware that although the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card has been published, the link is now offline. Registered applicants will soon be able to download their admission cards once the link is activated.

    Also Read | KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details

    Candidates are urged to carefully review the information on their SBI PO admit card. The following crucial information will be included on the admissions ticket:

    Application Number
    Date of Birth
    Venue of the SBI PO Prelims exam
    Exam Hall Ticket Number
    Exam timings
    Date of the exam
    Photo ID
    Guidelines of the SBI PO Prelims exam.

    Also read: BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

    Here's how to download SBI PO Admit Card 2022

    • Visit sbi.co.in, the official website.
    • On the webpage, choose the option that reads "Call letter for SBI PO."
    • To access your account, enter your registration number and password in the fields given.
    • You will see the SBI PO Prelims admission card on your screen.
    • Save a copy of the admission card you downloaded from the website to your device.
    • Take a printout of your admission card and keep it with you on the days of the test.

    Through SBI PO Exam 2022, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled. A candidate will get selected only if he qualifies for all three stages. This is a three-stage exam that includes prelims, mains and psychometric tests. Candidates will have to qualify for these three tests to get selected. 

    Also read: AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
