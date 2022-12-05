SBI PO admit card 2022 released; Know exam dates, how to download hall ticket & more

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the prelims exam. Candidates can check and download their admit card from sbi.co.in. You can download your prelims exam hall ticket from sbi.co.in on 5 December.

The admit card for SBI PO 2022 is out now! The State Bank of India's official website will now allow applicants who registered for the SBI PO prelims test to save and download their admit card.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that the preliminary exams would be held on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. Candidates should be aware that although the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card has been published, the link is now offline. Registered applicants will soon be able to download their admission cards once the link is activated.

Candidates are urged to carefully review the information on their SBI PO admit card. The following crucial information will be included on the admissions ticket:

Application Number

Date of Birth

Venue of the SBI PO Prelims exam

Exam Hall Ticket Number

Exam timings

Date of the exam

Photo ID

Guidelines of the SBI PO Prelims exam.

Here's how to download SBI PO Admit Card 2022

Visit sbi.co.in, the official website.

On the webpage, choose the option that reads "Call letter for SBI PO."

To access your account, enter your registration number and password in the fields given.

You will see the SBI PO Prelims admission card on your screen.

Save a copy of the admission card you downloaded from the website to your device.

Take a printout of your admission card and keep it with you on the days of the test.

Through SBI PO Exam 2022, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled. A candidate will get selected only if he qualifies for all three stages. This is a three-stage exam that includes prelims, mains and psychometric tests. Candidates will have to qualify for these three tests to get selected.

