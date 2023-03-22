Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI Foundation launches 11th 'Youth for India Fellowship' program 2023-24; check steps to apply

    SBI Fellowship 2023: The State Bank of India Foundation has begun the 11th edition of the 'Youth for India Fellowship' programme. Professionals and fresh graduates can register for the SBI fellowship on the official website. The SBI Fellowship 2023 application has begun.

    SBI Foundation launches 11th 'Youth for India Fellowship' program 2023-24; check steps to apply
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    The State Bank of India Foundation has launched the 11th edition of the 'Youth for India Fellowship programme. The SBI Fellowship 2023 application has begun. Professionals and fresh graduates can register for the SBI fellowship on the official website. 

    The SBI Youth for India Fellowship is a 13-month fellowship that offers a framework for educated urban youth to collaborate and foster change with rural communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at the grassroots level in 17 Indian states.

    Over the years, 100+ Fellowship alumni have pursued Higher Studies in development fields, with approximately 70 per cent pursuing useful careers in the social sector by working in Rural Development, Public Policy/Governance, Academia, and so on.

    Candidates for this scholarship must be Indian citizens, Indian Overseas Citizens, or citizens of Bhutan or Nepal. In terms of age, applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 34. Candidates must also have a Bachelor's degree or higher by October 1, 202.

    SBI Fellowship 2023: know how to apply 
    1) Visit the official website at https://you4.in/pr
    2) Register yourself and login
    3) Complete the SBI fellowship form
    4) Submit details and upload the required documents
    5) Cross-check the form and submit it
    6) Save and download for future use

    The SBI Youth for India Fellowship works on 12 thematic areas: Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women's Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional crafts and Alternate Energy. During the Fellowship program, the Fellows work on one of these 12 areas per their interest.

