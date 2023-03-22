KVS Admission 2023: Dates announced for class 1 to class 10; registration begins on March 27

KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS Admission 2023 dates have been released on Wednesday, March 22. The full schedule has been released by KVS on their official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and is also shared below for reference.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS Admission 2023, has released the dates on Wednesday, March 22. According to the schedule, the KVS Class 1 Registration process for the academic year 2023-2024 will commence on March 27, 2023. KVS has released the full schedule on their official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and it has been shared below for reference.

According to the official schedule, registration for KVS Class 1 Admission will commence at 10:00 am on March 27, 2023. Kendriya Vidyalayas have a six-year-old upper age restriction for Class 1 admission. The deadline for KVS Admissions 2023-24 applications is April 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Parents, guardians, and other stakeholders would have until 7:00 pm on the last day of applications to file their applications. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step procedure outlined below.

KVS Admission 2023: know how to apply

1) Go to the official website at kvsaonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

2) Click on the KVS admission link

3) Go through the details carefully

4) Click on the proceed option

5) Complete the form and submit

6) Download the page and take a printout

KVS Admission 2023: know important dates

1) March 27, 2023 (10:00 am) - Register online for Class 1 admission

2) April 17, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Last date to register

3) April 20, 2023 - Declaration of 1st provisional selection and a waitlist of registered candidates

4) April 21, 2023 - Admission of eligible candidates of selected list April

KVS has also said, 'Admission will not be granted if incorrect and misleading information in the application form is found during the KV's scrutiny.'

