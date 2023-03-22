Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KVS Admission 2023: Dates announced for class 1 to class 10; registration begins on March 27

    KVS Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS Admission 2023 dates have been released on Wednesday, March 22. The full schedule has been released by KVS on their official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and is also shared below for reference.

    KVS Admission 2023: Dates announced for class 1 to class 10; registration begins on March 27 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS Admission 2023, has released the dates on Wednesday, March 22. According to the schedule, the KVS Class 1 Registration process for the academic year 2023-2024 will commence on March 27, 2023. KVS has released the full schedule on their official website, kvsangathan.nic.in, and it has been shared below for reference.

    According to the official schedule, registration for KVS Class 1 Admission will commence at 10:00 am on March 27, 2023. Kendriya Vidyalayas have a six-year-old upper age restriction for Class 1 admission. The deadline for KVS Admissions 2023-24 applications is April 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm.  

    Parents, guardians, and other stakeholders would have until 7:00 pm on the last day of applications to file their applications. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step procedure outlined below.

    KVS Admission 2023: know how to apply

    1) Go to the official website at kvsaonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

    2) Click on the KVS admission link

    3) Go through the details carefully

    4) Click on the proceed option

    5) Complete the form and submit 

    6) Download the page and take a printout

    KVS Admission 2023: know important dates

    1) March 27, 2023 (10:00 am) - Register online for Class 1 admission

    2) April 17, 2023 (7:00 pm) - Last date to register

    3) April 20, 2023 - Declaration of 1st provisional selection and a waitlist of registered candidates

    4) April 21, 2023 - Admission of eligible candidates of selected list April

    KVS has also said, 'Admission will not be granted if incorrect and misleading information in the application form is found during the KV's scrutiny.'

    Also Read: Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights

    Also Read: Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check

    Also Read: HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights - adt

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check - adt

    Madras University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses announced; know steps to check

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23 - adt

    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Exam city slip expected soon; know exam dates, other details

    GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details - adt

    GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Alert KSRTC bus driver, cop help migrant worker who fell from building ANR

    Kerala: Alert KSRTC bus driver, cop help migrant worker who fell from building

    PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting on Covid-19 situation, preparedness today; check details AJR

    PM Modi to hold high-level review meeting on Covid-19 situation, preparedness today; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Has Triple H decided on winner between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes Universal Championship?-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Has Triple H decided on winner between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes' Universal Championship?

    Kerala After gold smuggling and LIFE mission case, ED probes Swapna Suresh's appointment at Space Park ANR

    Kerala: After gold smuggling and LIFE mission case, ED probes Swapna Suresh's appointment at Space Park

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers gcw

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers?

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon