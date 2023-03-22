Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Budget 2023: Delhi government allocates Rs 16575 crore to education sector; check highlights

    Delhi Education Budget 2023: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the fiscal year 2023-24, totalling Rs 78,800 crore. The education sector got Rs 16575 crore, a slight increase from the Rs 16,278 crore allocated in the 2022-23 Delhi Budget.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    The Delhi Budget 2023 was introduced in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, March 22. The government allocated Rs 16,575 crore to the education industry for 2023-24. During the budget presentation, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government would establish schools of applied learning and other educational developments. 

    1) The Education sector received a marginal boost in this year's Delhi government budget, amounting to Rs 200 crore.

     

    2) As various schemes and developments are revealed for this fiscal year, the education sector has remained one of the Delhi government's focal points.

    3) In 2023-24, the Delhi government plans to provide new tablets to all education department teachers, principals, and assistant directors.

    4) This fiscal year will also see a rise in the number of specialised schools of excellence in the national capital, from 20 to 37.

    5) Additionally, the Delhi government will provide each government school with 20 new computers. This plan will benefit approximately 350 schools.

    6) "Under Kejriwal's governance model, Delhi's education model has been hailed by the world, and the schools in Delhi have excelled in several aspects," said Finance Minister Gahlot during the budget's announcement. 

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
