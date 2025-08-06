The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring Clerk (Junior Associate) for 6589 positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in until August 26, 2025. Selection will be through Prelims, Mains, and a Local Language Test.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: A golden opportunity awaits those aspiring for a government job in the banking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated the application process for Clerk positions (Junior Associate-Customer Support and Sales). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website sbi.co.in. A total of 6589 positions, including regular and backlog vacancies, will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is August 26, 2025.

SBI Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications and Age Limit Age Limit: The candidate's age should be between 20 and 28 years as of April 1, 2025. This means the candidate's date of birth should be between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules.

Educational Qualification

The applying candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates who have pursued an Integrated Dual Degree (IDDE) and are willing to apply must have their final results declared before December 31, 2025. Students in their final year or semester can also apply, provided they submit their graduation certificate by December 31, 2025, upon selection.

SBI Clerk Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection for SBI Clerk will be done in three stages-

Preliminary Exam (Prelims): This will be an online objective type examination. There will be questions totaling 100 marks, and the exam duration will be 1 hour.

Main Examination (Mains): It will consist of 190 questions totaling 200 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Local Language Test (LLPT): After the main examination, candidates who have not studied the language of the respective state in 10th or 12th will have to take a local language test. This test will be of 20 marks.

SBI Clerk Application Fee 2025

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs. 750. While SC, ST, PwBD, XS, and DXS category candidates do not have to pay any fee. For detailed information related to this recruitment, please read the official notification.

SBI Clerk Notification PDF