    Manipur schools to remain closed till July 24 due to an increase in covid-19 cases

    The closure of Manipur Schools comes at a time when summer vacations end on July 16, 2022. Summer vacations in Manipur schools were scheduled to run from June 20 to July 15, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    The state government announced the closure of Manipur schools on July 12, 2022. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Manipur, the government has declared that all schools will be closed until July 24, 2022. 

    Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also announced the closure of Manipur schools. "With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the last few days, the Government of Manipur has directed all schools in the state to remain closed until the 24th of this month," CM Singh wrote on Twitter.

     

    The closure of Manipur Schools comes at a time when summer vacations end on July 16, 2022. According to official orders, summer vacations in Manipur schools were scheduled to run from June 20 to July 15, 2022. However, these summer vacations have been extended due to the increasing number of COVID cases.

    Furthermore, the official orders for the closure of Manipur schools state that many children under 12 have not yet been vaccinated. Moreover, the state's Test Positivity Ratio is greater than 15 per cent, raising the risk.

    Students and staff in Manipur schools are advised to take note of the extension of summer vacations and the subsequent closure of Manipur schools. They should also keep in touch with their educational institutions for the most recent information on reopening.

