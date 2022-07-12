CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

CUET UG 2022 is scheduled from July 15 to August 20. Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth to access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022.

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be issued on Tuesday, July 12. The CUET 2022 UG phase 1 admit card will be available on July 12 at 6 pm. CUET UG 2022 is scheduled from July 15 to August 20. The CUET phase 1 admit card will be available on Tuesday at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth to access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022.

The CUET UG 2022 will be held for approximately 14.9 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates competing in the first slot and approximately 6.8 lakh in the second. According to a National Testing Agency (NTA) statement, these candidates applied for 54,555 different subject combinations at 90 different universities.

As soon as the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should double-check their names, photographs, and other personal information, including the CUET 2022 application form number. If any inconsistencies are discovered, applicants must contact NTA to have the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card corrected.

On Monday, July 11, NTA released the CUET 2022 UG advance intimation slips. The advance notification slips include the exam date and location.

As stated by the NTA, "All applicants will receive an Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City with their exam date and city information on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must use their Application Number and Date of Birth to check/download the same from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in."

"The City Intimation Slip for each candidate contains information regarding the subjects, language, and medium available in Slots 1 and 2, and the date and city assigned," the statement stated.

According to NTA, candidates who chose Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been advanced to Phase 2, with the NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled for July 17.

