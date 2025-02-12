RPSC: Admit card for RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam will be released tomorrow, check direct link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the Librarian Grade-II Recruitment 2024 exam on February 13, 2025. The exam will be held on February 16, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official RPSC website.

RPSC: Admit cards of applicants for RPSC Librarian Recruitment 2024 exam will be made available for download tomorrow i.e. on February 13, 2025. Admit cards will be issued online on the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As soon as the RPSC Librarian Admit card is available, candidates can download it by entering the login details.

RPSC: Exam date and shift

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Librarian Grade-II Exam 2024 (Secondary Education Department) on February 16, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts at the designated examination centres across the state. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Also read: MPESB Group 5 Exam: Admit card issued for Paramedical Recruitment Exam, exam from February 15

RPSC: How can you download the admit card?

• To download RPSC Librarian Admit Card, visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

• On the home page, click on the link related to the admit card.

• Enter the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code and click on the Submit button.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it and take its printout.

Also read: JIPMAT 2025 Registration starts: Apply by March 10 at exams.nta.ac.in, check the full exam schedule

RPSC: Exam city slip

The exam city slip for this recruitment exam has already been released. Candidates can download the exam city slip by visiting the website.

Also read: Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science

Latest Videos