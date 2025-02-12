Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science

Career
Check out these seven renowned institutions in Indian for pursuing computer science engineering.
IIT Madras is one of the top colleges in India for studying Computer Science and has great job placement opportunities.
IIT Bombay is famous for its Computer Science department. It provides a mix of great infrastructure, experienced teachers, and exciting research opportunities.
IIT Delhi offers a top-quality Computer Science program with a focus on innovation and research. The college has a strong placement record.
IIT Kanpur has a well-respected Computer Science program. The college has strong connections with the tech industry and great placement opportunities.
NIT Trichy is one of the best National Institutes of Technology (NITs). It offers a strong Computer Science program, excellent facilities, and a good placement record.
VIT is a leading private college known for its high-quality Computer Science program. It has great infrastructure and research options.
DTU is known for its excellent Computer Science program, strong curriculum, and good placement opportunities.
How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE exams
Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of great leaders
How to build a successful career in data science: Tips and guidance
JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design