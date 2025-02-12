Career

Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science

Image credits: Getty

Want to make a career in computer science?

Check out these seven renowned institutions in Indian for pursuing computer science engineering.
 

Image credits: Getty

IIT Madras

IIT Madras is one of the top colleges in India for studying Computer Science and has great job placement opportunities.
 

Image credits: Unsplash

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay is famous for its Computer Science department. It provides a mix of great infrastructure, experienced teachers, and exciting research opportunities.
 

Image credits: Getty

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi offers a top-quality Computer Science program with a focus on innovation and research. The college has a strong placement record.
 

Image credits: Wikipedia

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur has a well-respected Computer Science program. The college has strong connections with the tech industry and great placement opportunities.
 

Image credits: Facebook

NIT Trichy

NIT Trichy is one of the best National Institutes of Technology (NITs). It offers a strong Computer Science program, excellent facilities, and a good placement record.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

VIT is a leading private college known for its high-quality Computer Science program. It has great infrastructure and research options.
 

Image credits: Getty

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

DTU is known for its excellent Computer Science program, strong curriculum, and good placement opportunities.

Image credits: Getty

How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE exams

Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of great leaders

How to build a successful career in data science: Tips and guidance

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design