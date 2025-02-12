MPESB Group 5 Exam: Admit card issued for Paramedical Recruitment Exam, exam from February 15

MPESB has released the admit cards for the Group-5 recruitment exam for nursing, paramedical, and other posts. The exam will be held from February 15 to 25, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has issued admit cards for the applicants for the recruitment exam for nursing staff, paramedical staff and other posts under Group-5. Candidates who had filled the form to appear for this recruitment exam can immediately download the admit card by visiting the official website of MPESB esb.mp.gov.in. Follow the steps give below to download your admit cards. 

MPESB Group 5 Exam 

The examination will be conducted by MPESB at the designated examination centres across the state from 15 February to 25 February 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. For the first shift examination, the candidates will have to report at the center at 7:30 am and for the second shift, the candidates will have to report at the center at 12:30 pm.

Also read: JIPMAT 2025 Registration starts: Apply by March 10 at exams.nta.ac.in, check the full exam schedule

MPESB Group 5: How to download admit card

•    To download MPESB Group-5 Paramedical Admit Card, visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
•    Choose your preferred language, Hindi or English.
•    On the main website, click on “Admit Card – Combined Recruitment Examination-2024 for Group-5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical and other posts”.
•    Enter application number, date of birth, two letters of mother’s name and four digits of Aadhaar and select your paper and click on search button.
•    The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout.

Also read: JEE Main Result 2025 OUT: JEE Main result link active on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check directly from the link here

