Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates

Previously, the test was scheduled for May 11 and 12, 2022.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has announced that the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 has been postponed. Previously, the test was scheduled for May 11 and 12, 2022, however, the test will now be held on June 27 and 28, as DTE stated in its statement.

It further added that the dates should be confirmed ten days prior to the exam.

The process to apply for the GCET 2022 has not yet started on the official website dte.goa.gov.in.

The notification further read that the procedure and schedule to accept the application forms for the GCET-2022 will be officially notified on the DTE website. Also, a schedule of further actions relating to admissions will be published following the completion of GCET-2022.

The Directorate of Technical Education Goa administers the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) for admissions to professional degree courses in engineering and pharmacy at Goa's participating colleges.

DTE also holds admissions counselling for architectural courses based on NATA scores and medical courses based on NEET UG scores.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

Also Read: IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

Also Read: NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month