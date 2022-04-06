Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

    The application deadline for the IGNOU entrance exam 2022 is April 17.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) will hold the exams for the basic BSc Nursing and BEd courses on May 8, 2022. The exam date details are available on the official website, ignou.ac.in. 

    Candidates should be aware that the registration process for the IGNOU Basic BSc Nursing and IGNOU BEd courses is underway. Those who wish to apply for the entrance test can apply through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

    The last date to apply for the IGNOU entrance test 2022 is April 17. The exam duration will be two hours for both courses. To apply for the exams, the candidate has to pay the application fees of Rs 1000. 

    The Eligibility Criteria for the exam: 

    I) IGNOU BEd Exam 

    1) A minimum of 50 per cent in the Bachelor's Degree and/or the Master's Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanities.

    2) Bachelor's degree in engineering or technology with a focus in science and mathematics and a grade point average of 55 per cent or more, or any other certification equal.

    II) IGNOU BSc Nursing Exam 

    1) In-service Nurses, that is, Registered Nurses and Registered Midwife (RNRM) with 10+2 and three years of experience, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with at least two years of experience in the profession following RNRM.

    2) In-service Nurses (RNRM) with a Class 10th (matriculation) or its equivalent with three years, a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years experience in the profession following RNRM.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
