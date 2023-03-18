Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

    REET 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2023 for levels 1 and 2. The RSMSSB answer key is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2023, levels 1 and 2. The RSMSSB answer key can be accessed at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    The REET mains 2023 exam for level 1 teaching posts in classes 1-5 was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The REET level 2 test for teaching positions in classes 6-8 was conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to noon and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm on February 25 to 28 and March 1.

    REET mains 2023: know how to download the answer key

    1) Go to the REET official site at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

    2) Click on the appropriate answer key link on the home page

    3) The RSMSSB REET answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

    4) Download the answer key for future use

    From March 20 to March 22, candidates can file complaints to the RSMSSB REET answer key 2023. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per objection.

    Also Read: GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Also Read: Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary

    Also Read: MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply - adt

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary - adt

    Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card - adt

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card

    NATA 2023: Exam dates announced on nata.in; Registration to shortly begin - adt

    NATA 2023: Exam dates announced on nata.in; Registration to shortly begin

    KEAM 2023: Registration commences on cee.kerala.gov.in, apply until April 10; know steps to check - adt

    KEAM 2023: Registration commences on cee.kerala.gov.in, apply until April 10; know steps to check

    Recent Stories

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video RBA

    MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video

    pro-wrestrling: WWE WrestleMania 39: Here is why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar opponent, Omos-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Here's why you should be shocked about Brock Lesnar's opponent, Omos

    Akshara Singh BOLD video Bhojpuri actress sizzling dance moves in new song Billo Rani goes VIRAL RBA

    Akshara Singh BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress' sizzling dance moves in new song ‘Billo Rani,’ goes VIRAL

    Punjab Police arrest 6 associates of Amritpal Singh; Waris Punjab De to be arrested soon AJR

    Punjab Police arrest 6 associates of Amritpal Singh; Waris Punjab De to be arrested soon

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply - adt

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon