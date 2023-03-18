REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

REET 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2023 for levels 1 and 2. The RSMSSB answer key is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET mains 2023 exam for level 1 teaching posts in classes 1-5 was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. The REET level 2 test for teaching positions in classes 6-8 was conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to noon and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm on February 25 to 28 and March 1.

REET mains 2023: know how to download the answer key

1) Go to the REET official site at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Click on the appropriate answer key link on the home page

3) The RSMSSB REET answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

4) Download the answer key for future use

From March 20 to March 22, candidates can file complaints to the RSMSSB REET answer key 2023. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per objection.

