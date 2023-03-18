MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card

MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has postponed the Masters of Business Administration Common Entrance Test, MBA CET 2023 Exam. The examinations were supposed to be held on March 18 and 19 but have now been rescheduled.

"The Maha-MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam will be held on March 25-26 instead of March 18-19 for admission to MBA/MMS professional post-graduate degree courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Board for the academic year 2023-24," said Chandrakant Patil.

The MHT CET exam for the Master of Management Course has also been rescheduled. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued a notice. The circular was posted on social media by State Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam: know how to download admit card

1) Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

2) On the homepage and select the 'MAH MBA CET 2023 admit card link'

3) On the new page, enter their login information

4) After submitting, the MAH MBA CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Check the details and take a print

It should be noted that the admit card release date has yet to be released; therefore, candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

