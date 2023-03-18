Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary

    Gail Recruitment 2023: The GAIL GAS Recruitment 2023 online application window commenced on March 10, 2023, for the 120 vacancies of Sr Associate and Jr Associate via GAIL Gas/OPEN/RECTT FTE/1/2023. The GAIL GAS Recruitment 2023 online application window will be available from March 10 to April 10, 2023.

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    GAIL Gas Limited has commenced accepting applications for Senior Associate positions. Those interested should register online at gailgas.com. The application deadline is April 10, 2023. GAIL Gas Limited will fill 120 positions with this recruitment campaign.

    Gail Recruitment 2023: about vacancy details 

    1) Sr associate (technical) - 72 positions

    2) Sr associate (fire & safety) - 12 positions

    3) Sr associate (marketing) - 6 positions

    4) Sr associate (finance & accounts) - 6 positions

    5) Sr associate (company secretary) - 2 positions

    6) Sr associate (human resource) - 6 positions

    7) Jr associate - 16 positions

    Gail Recruitment 2023: about salary 

    Senior Associates receive Rs 60,000/- per month in consolidated emoluments, while Junior Associates receive Rs 40,000/- per month in consolidated emoluments, which include pay, HRA, and other allowances.

    GAIL Recruitment 2023: know important dates

    From the table below, aspirants should be aware of the following important dates linked to GAIL GAS Notification 2023:

    1) March 1, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment notification release

    2) March 10, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment application online begins

    3) April 10, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment application deadline

    Gail Recruitment 2023: know how to apply 

    1) Go to the official site of  GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com

    2) Click on Adv No, GAIL Gas/OPEN/RECTT-FTE/1/2023 from the present opening

    3) Choose the online application option

    4) Fill out the registration form with your personal and work details

    5) Visit the registration portal and complete the application form

    6) Check all of the information and submit the application form

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
