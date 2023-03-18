Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary

Gail Recruitment 2023: The GAIL GAS Recruitment 2023 online application window commenced on March 10, 2023, for the 120 vacancies of Sr Associate and Jr Associate via GAIL Gas/OPEN/RECTT FTE/1/2023. The GAIL GAS Recruitment 2023 online application window will be available from March 10 to April 10, 2023.

Gail Recruitment 2023: about vacancy details

1) Sr associate (technical) - 72 positions

2) Sr associate (fire & safety) - 12 positions

3) Sr associate (marketing) - 6 positions

4) Sr associate (finance & accounts) - 6 positions

5) Sr associate (company secretary) - 2 positions

6) Sr associate (human resource) - 6 positions

7) Jr associate - 16 positions

Gail Recruitment 2023: about salary

Senior Associates receive Rs 60,000/- per month in consolidated emoluments, while Junior Associates receive Rs 40,000/- per month in consolidated emoluments, which include pay, HRA, and other allowances.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: know important dates

From the table below, aspirants should be aware of the following important dates linked to GAIL GAS Notification 2023:

1) March 1, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment notification release

2) March 10, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment application online begins

3) April 10, 2023 - GAIL Gas recruitment application deadline

Gail Recruitment 2023: know how to apply

1) Go to the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com

2) Click on Adv No, GAIL Gas/OPEN/RECTT-FTE/1/2023 from the present opening

3) Choose the online application option

4) Fill out the registration form with your personal and work details

5) Visit the registration portal and complete the application form

6) Check all of the information and submit the application form

