REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

The correction window has opened for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022. The corrective period began on May 25, 2022, and will conclude on May 27, 2022. Candidates can edit their application forms on the official REET website, reetbser2022.in.

The link to alter will be open until 12 pm on May 27, 2022. The REET 2022 test will be conducted on July 23 and 24. The schedule for Paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, whereas Paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will be able to download their admission cards starting July 14, 4.00 pm.

Candidates who will take the exam can modify their application form by following the easy steps outlined below.

Here's how to edit the REET 2022 application form

1) Navigate the official website of REET, reetbser2022.in

2) On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 link

3) Enter the credentials to log in

4) Now click on submit, and the application form will be on the screen

5) Make the required changes in the form

6) Click on submit

7) Download the page and take printout for further need

Know the eligibility criteria for REET 2022

Candidates for level 1 must have finished senior high school or its equivalent with a minimum grade point average of 50 per cent or a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. In addition, applicants must have completed a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BE.Ed) programme. Applicants in their final year of study are also eligible.

Candidates for level 2 must have a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree and have graduated or completed post-graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent.

