REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply

The Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test, REET 2022 application forms will close soon. May 23, 2022, is the last day to submit the REET 2022 Application form. Candidates who wish to take the REET 2022 exam must apply by midnight tonight.

The Ajmer Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has already extended the deadline for submitting the REET form to May 20, 2022. Therefore, this deadline has been extended until Monday, May 23, 2022.

By midnight tonight, candidates can apply for both the REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 tests on the official website, reetbser2022.in. Candidates should follow the steps outlined below to apply for the REET exam.

Here's how to apply for REET 2022

1) Navigate to the official website, reetbser2022.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the Application form REET 2022 link

3) Login with your credentials or register yourself

4) Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents

5) Make the payment and submit

6) Download the page and take a printout for further need

Know the important dates of REET 2022

1) Correction Window opens on May 25, 2022, at 10 am

1) Correction Window closes on May 27, 2022, at 12 am

3) Exam on July 23 and 24, 2022

While filling out the application form, candidates must pay a cost of Rs 550. The REET 2022 Exam will be held on July 23 and 24. For the Level 1 and Level 2 tests, the Rajasthan TET Exam will be held over two days.

Following the completion of the registration procedure, a correction window will be available on reetbser2022.in from 10 am on May 25, 2022, to midnight on May 27, 2022. To successfully register for the REET 2022 exam, candidates must apply on time.

