Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply

    By midnight tonight, candidates can apply for both the REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 tests on the official website, reetbser2022.in. 
     

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test, REET 2022 application forms will close soon. May 23, 2022, is the last day to submit the REET 2022 Application form. Candidates who wish to take the REET 2022 exam must apply by midnight tonight. 

    The Ajmer Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has already extended the deadline for submitting the REET form to May 20, 2022. Therefore, this deadline has been extended until Monday, May 23, 2022.

    By midnight tonight, candidates can apply for both the REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 tests on the official website, reetbser2022.in. Candidates should follow the steps outlined below to apply for the REET exam.

    Here's how to apply for REET 2022
    1) Navigate to the official website, reetbser2022.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the Application form REET 2022 link
    3) Login with your credentials or register yourself 
    4) Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents
    5) Make the payment and submit
    6) Download the page and take a printout for further need

    Know the important dates of REET 2022
    1) Correction Window opens    on May 25, 2022, at 10 am
    1) Correction Window closes on May 27, 2022, at 12 am
    3) Exam on July 23 and 24, 2022

    While filling out the application form, candidates must pay a cost of Rs 550. The REET 2022 Exam will be held on July 23 and 24. For the Level 1 and Level 2 tests, the Rajasthan TET Exam will be held over two days.

    Following the completion of the registration procedure, a correction window will be available on reetbser2022.in from 10 am on May 25, 2022, to midnight on May 27, 2022. To successfully register for the REET 2022 exam, candidates must apply on time.

    Also Read: REET 2022: Registrations to begin today, know eligibility criteria, how to apply and more

    Also Read: REET 2022: Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply

    Also Read: REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass - adt

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Here s how to check Class 12 results through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Class 12 results through SMS, DigiLocker

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list - adt

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21 Know time how to download gcw

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21; Know time, how to download

    Recent Stories

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Kerala court convicts husband in Vismaya dowry death case

    Kerala court convicts husband in Vismaya dowry death case

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    Why is Bengali TV serial Aay Tobe Sohochori trending? RBA

    Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Metal stocks bleed after Centre's export duty move on iron, steel inputs

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon