REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, has released the REET 2022 Exam Question Paper Booklet on its official website, reetbser2022.in. Students can now check the question paper booklet released on its site. 

    Paper, I and II of the REET 2022 Exam Question paper booklet have been available. There were two shifts for the REET Exam 2022, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The shift times for Paper I and Paper II were identical.

    REET 2022 Exam Paper I was for candidates who wanted to teach Primary level, classes 1-5, and REET 2022 Exam Paper II was for candidates who wanted to teach Upper Primary Level, which is classes 6 to 8.

    The candidates are aware that this is only the question paper booklet that has been released. The booklet will only give you a synopsis of the questions asked. The REET 2022 Answer Key should be available on the website this week. There is no official date or time.

    The REET 2022 Answer Key will only provide you with an estimate of your possible score and will not be your final results. The REET 2022 Paper I and Paper 2 results are expected to be released soon.

    There are four booklets for levels 1 and 2: A, B, C, and D. Candidates can browse and download them.

    Know how to download the REET 2022 Exam Question paper booklet: 
    1) Visit the website, reetbser2022.in
    2) Click to view the question booklet
    3) Question paper for both the level shift wise will appear
    4) Download accordingly

    Candidates should keep a copy of the question paper in case their answer key is released. Visit the website for more information.

