    RBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results to be announced soon, Know tentative dates

    Candidates can view the RBSE class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Science stream results by visiting the official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RBSE Result 2022: Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results to be announced soon, Know tentative dates
    Ajmer, First Published May 17, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Rajasthan Board class 12 results 2022 are anticipated to be released soon by board officials, as per reports. The Rajasthan Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be released in the last week of May 2022. The results will be declared online for students in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, following the officials. However, the board officials have not announced the exact date and time for the release of the RBSE 12th Results 2022. 

    Result process

    The Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 processing is underway, with teachers across the state checking answer sheets and evaluating students, following the local media reports. The board will take 10 to 15 days to complete the task. First, the board must check the answer sheets of nearly 9 lakh students who took the Rajasthan 12th Board Exam in all three streams. 

    Tentative dates for the RBSE class 12th result

    The Rajasthan Board typically announces RBSE 12th results separately for all three streams. The Rajasthan Science result is usually the first to be disclosed, followed by the Arts and the Commerce. Following previous years' trends, the Rajasthan Board takes approximately 50 to 55 days from the exam's completion to complete the evaluation work and check the answer sheets, followed by the processing of result data.

    The RBSE 12th Exam 2022 was held from March 24th to April 26th, 2022. Based on the 50-day timeline, the Rajasthan 12th result 2022 is very likely to be released in the last week of May 2022. While the exact date for the release of the Rajasthan 12th result 2022 has yet to be announced. For more details, students can check the Rajasthan Board's official website. 

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

    Also Read: CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared, Check toppers list

    Also Read: CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
