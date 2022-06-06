RBSE Class 12th Result declared: Unhappy with marks? Details on how to apply for scrutiny round

Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has announced the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results. Students who are dissatisfied with their results and wish to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets may do so within 10 days of the results being declared, without incurring any late penalties.

Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has announced the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results. The results for the class 12 commerce and science streams have already been released by the RBSE.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results and wish to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets may do so within 10 days of the results being declared, without incurring any late penalties. The board further stated that applicants who took the class 10 or 12 board examinations are not eligible for re-evaluation or re-examination. The application window for the scrutiny phase will remain open for five more days, but there will be late costs. The application price for the inspection phase is Rs 100, which must be paid online using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Board declares Class 12 arts result, 96.33% pass percentage

After downloading the marksheet, the next step is to look for any errors. In the event of a mistake, students must contact authorities as soon as possible.

Spellings: The spelling of the student's name. Unless altered, it should be the same as class 10. Surnames should be included or not added depending on the situation.

Pass/Fail Status

Grades: In addition to marks, students will get grades. They must guarantee that the grades they receive match to the marks they receive.

Girls have performed better than boys in Rajasthan Board 12th arts results. As many as 97.21 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have passed it while for boys the pass percentage is recorded at 95.44 per cent. Over all, 96.33 per cent of students passed exams.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Know minimum marks, here's how to check results through DigiLocker

The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Arts stream has decreased. This year, 96.33 per cent of those who took the board test passed. This represents a decrease from 2021, when 99.19% of students passed. Notably, pupils were promoted last year based on other evaluation modes rather than tests.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS