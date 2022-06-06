RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Know minimum marks, here's how to check results through DigiLocker

To pass the RBSE 12th results, students must obtain at least 33% in each subject as well as in the aggregate. Students who are still unhappy with their results can improve their grades by taking the extra test, the date of which will be published soon.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the art stream students' results today, June 6. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rbse.org, and results.gov.in after they are issued. More than 6 lakh students have enrolled for the RBSE 12th arts stream examination.

Know minimum marks

To pass the RBSE 12th results, students must obtain at least 33% in each subject as well as in the aggregate. Students who are still unhappy with their results can improve their grades by taking the extra test, the date of which will be published soon. Those who fail more than two topics must retake the year. The RBSE 12th examinations were held from March 24 to April 26.

How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 using DigiLocker

Step 1: Get the Digilocker app for your phone from the Google Play or Apple App stores. You may also go to digilocker.gov.in's official website.

Step 2: Register using your phone number, name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and Aadhar number.

Step 3: Create a password and then click the submit button.

Step 4: Log in with the information you need.

Step 5: Now, under the 'education' option, click on the RBSE.

Step 6: Select the 12th exam result 2022 option.

On June 1, the board announced the results for the science and commerce streams. Despite a modest decline in passing percentage from the previous year, 96.58 percent of pupils who took the RBSE class 12 test in the science stream passed. The passing percentage in the commerce stream was 97.53.

The board examinations had to be cancelled last year owing to the state's second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. Students were advanced based on alternative evaluation procedures, and the board recorded a near-perfect passing rate of 99.19 in the class 12 Art stream. The passing rates in the scientific and commerce programmes were 99.48 and 99.93 percent, respectively.