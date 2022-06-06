RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS

Students may also get the BSER 12th result 2022 via mobile app, or SMS. Students from the Rajasthan board should maintain their registration and roll numbers handy in order to verify their RBSE board result 2022.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will shortly issue the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the arts stream on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to an official announcement, the RBSE 12th result 2022 for the arts stream will be revealed on Monday, June 6, at 12:15 p.m.

Students may also get the RBSE 12th result 2022 via mobile app, or SMS. Students from the Rajasthan board should maintain their registration and roll numbers handy in order to verify their RBSE board result 2022.

According to board authorities, the assessment process is complete, and students should keep an eye on the Rajasthan Board's official website for the final RBSE result 2022 dates for the other other courses. On June 1, the Rajasthan board result 2022 for Class 12 science and commerce students was announced.

How to check RBSE 12th result 2022?

Go to the official website

For the RBSE 12th Result, click on the link.

You will be sent to a new page.

On the webpage, enter your name, class, and other credentials.

The screen will show your RBSE 12th Result 2022.

How to check results through SMS?

If the websites are not responding, students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 by SMS. Check the RBSE 12th result for the arts stream here: In the SMS message section, type 'RJ12A Roll Number' and send it to 5676750 or 5623.

Approximately 6 lakh students are expecting the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be released today. Students should also be aware that the RBSE will only release the Arts Stream results today.

