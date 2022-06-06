Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS

    Students may also get the BSER 12th result 2022 via mobile app, or SMS. Students from the Rajasthan board should maintain their registration and roll numbers handy in order to verify their RBSE board result 2022.

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022 Rajasthan Board to announce results today how to check on website through SMS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will shortly issue the Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the arts stream on the official website, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to an official announcement, the RBSE 12th result 2022 for the arts stream will be revealed on Monday, June 6, at 12:15 p.m.

    Students may also get the RBSE 12th result 2022 via mobile app, or SMS. Students from the Rajasthan board should maintain their registration and roll numbers handy in order to verify their RBSE board result 2022.

    According to board authorities, the assessment process is complete, and students should keep an eye on the Rajasthan Board's official website for the final RBSE result 2022 dates for the other other courses. On June 1, the Rajasthan board result 2022 for Class 12 science and commerce students was announced.

    Also Read | TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    How to check RBSE 12th result 2022?

    • Go to the official website
    • For the RBSE 12th Result, click on the link.
    • You will be sent to a new page.
    • On the webpage, enter your name, class, and other credentials.
    • The screen will show your RBSE 12th Result 2022.

    How to check results through SMS?

    If the websites are not responding, students can check their Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 by SMS. Check the RBSE 12th result for the arts stream here: In the SMS message section, type 'RJ12A Roll Number' and send it to 5676750 or 5623.

    Approximately 6 lakh students are expecting the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be released today. Students should also be aware that the RBSE will only release the Arts Stream results today.

    Also Read | AP SSC Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result today; know details

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download - adt

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    AP SSC Results 2022 Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result today know details gcw

    AP SSC Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result today; know details

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage - adt

    GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Know where how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet gcw

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: How, Know where, how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet

    UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Admit card announced, Know how to download, other details - adt

    UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Admit card announced, Know how to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath RBA

    Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath

    Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand bags another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen; leads standings snt

    Norway Chess: Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable - adt

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    football uefa nations league Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional snt

    'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon