RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Board declares Class 12 arts result, 96.33% pass percentage

The Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Stream examination results have been released. More than 6 lakh students may check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

According to statistics obtained during the press conference, a total of 6,52,444 students enrolled for the RBSE 12th Arts test, with 6,16,745 passing the exam. The pass percentage for boys is 95.44 per cent, while the pass percentage for girls is 97.21 per cent. The females outperformed the males in the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts.

Here's how you can check your results:

Go to the official website rajeduboard rajasthan gov in 2022 class 12.

Select the RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 link.

Enter the roll number.

Click on the 'submit' button.

The Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 Arts will get displayed on the screens.

Students will not only get marks but also grades for their respective results. Students will have to ensure that they get the right grades corresponding to their marks. The next step is to check if there is any error. In case of an error, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

Stream-wise results:

Pass percentage of Science stream - 96.53%

Pass percentage of Commerce stream - 97.53%

Pass percentage of Arts stream - 96.33%

Rajasthan Board Ajmer will release the provisional marksheet for the RBSE 12th Result 2022 online. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools for the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts. Students who would be unhappy with their results who want to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets can do so within 10 days from the date of declaration of the results without any late fees.

