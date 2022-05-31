NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results announced, Know minimum marks, other details

According to the statistics provided by the board, nearly 46 thousand students took the exams.

The Nagaland Board classes 10 and 12 board results are finally announced. According to the statistics provided by the board, nearly 46 thousand students took the exams. To check the results, students must visit the official website nbsenl.edu.in. In addition, students should enter their registration numbers to view the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Around 18,721 students passed Nagaland Board class 10 exams, while 13,059 passed class 12 exams. Candidates who took the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th-grade exams can access their results via the official website.

Know the minimum marks required to pass the NBSE Exams 2022

According to the information provided by the board, a student must get a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate in classes 10 and 12 Board examinations to be regarded as passed. Candidates must also get a minimum score of 33 per cent in each subject. Students who do not achieve the required marks may apply for improvement exams to increase their chances.

About Nagaland Board Compartmental Exams

Nagaland Board holds compartmental exams for students who did not achieve the required minimum marks to be declared 'Passed.' Such candidates can fill out and submit compartmental exam applications, which will be available on the board's official website shortly after the results are announced.

Know how to check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022

1)Visit the official board website, nbsenl.edu.in

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Key in the details

4) Submit, and the result will be on the screen

5) Now, download and take a printout for further requirement

