  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here

    The Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

    ICSE ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 on February 7, Monday. The marksheet of Class 10, 12 ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams are now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

    For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.

    In case the website doesn't load, students need not worry. One can wait for a few minutes and then refresh it. The alternative way to check these results is by sending an SMS. 

    Also read: UP Election 2022: UP is now safe for girls and women, says PM Modi during Jan Choupal rally

    Students can visit this direct link to access their ICSE and ISC semester 1 result 2022.

    The Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

    The semester 1 marksheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.

    In 2021, the Class 10, 12 results were declared on July 24 by CISCE. A total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar quits active politics upset over being sidelined-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar quits active politics upset over being sidelined

    CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on Feb 7; steps to check-dnm

    CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on Feb 7; steps to check

    Hyundai Motors and Kia share Pakistan fake Kashmir solidarity day, trolled massively in India

    Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar-dnm

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress' CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress’ CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation

    Recent Stories

    football AFCON 2021 It was Sadio Mane not Mohamed Salah night as Senegal beat Egypt in final shoot out to bag maiden title See Pics

    AFCON 2021: It was Mane, not Salah's night, as Senegal beat Egypt to bag maiden title (See Pics)

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved to another Tihar cell over allegations of bribing jail staff - ADT

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved to another Tihar cell over allegations of bribing jail staff

    Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha - ADT

    Budget 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha

    Happy Rose Day 2022: Here is how you can celebrate the day with your partner amidst a pandemic drb

    Happy Rose Day 2022: Here is how you can celebrate the day with your partner amidst a pandemic

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar quits active politics upset over being sidelined-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar quits active politics upset over being sidelined

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon