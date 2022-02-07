ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here

The Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the result of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC exams 2022 on February 7, Monday. The marksheet of Class 10, 12 ICSE, ISC semester 1 exams are now available on cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers portal of the board.

For receiving results through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result having marks in all the subjects will be sent to the candidate on the registered mobile number.

In case the website doesn't load, students need not worry. One can wait for a few minutes and then refresh it. The alternative way to check these results is by sending an SMS.

Students can visit this direct link to access their ICSE and ISC semester 1 result 2022.

The semester 1 marksheets will only mention scores and will be without the pass/fail status, the council had earlier clarified.

In 2021, the Class 10, 12 results were declared on July 24 by CISCE. A total of 99.76 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam, while 99.98 per cent students passed in the 10th exam.