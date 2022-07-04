Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 is now available on the official site. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Constable Exam 2022 can view and download the answer key at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

    To access the answer key, candidates must log in to the official website using their roll number and application number. Candidates can access the answer key from the official site.

    Candidates may object to the provisional answer key until July 7, 2022, after which the Director-General of Police Rajasthan, the body in charge of the Rajasthan police constable exam 2022, will consider the challenges and release the final answer key. The final answer key will determine the Rajasthan Police constable result in 2022. The steps to check and object to the provisional answer key are listed below.

    Here's how to check the Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the 'Raise Objection and view your Question Paper and Answer Key' link 
    3) A new page to log in will open
    4) Fill in your roll number and application number, and login
    5) Rajasthan Police Constable's answer key will appear on the screen
    6) Wish to raise objections, if any and attest the valid proof of your objection
    7) Submit the objection and download  it

    On July 2, 2022, the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 exam was held. The exam was scheduled to take place in May but was cancelled due to the paper leak case.

    The Rajasthan Police Constable examination is a state-level examination administered by the Director-General of Police in Rajasthan. The exam is held annually to recruit constables for the Rajasthan Police.

