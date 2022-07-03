Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNVST Result 2022: NVS class 6 provisional list likely by July 10; know details here

    NVS is expected to release the answer key for the JNVST class 6 exam 2022 on navodaya.gov.in, along with the list of provisional candidates selected for class 6 admissions.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, will most likely release the JNVST Result 2022 for class 6 on July 10, 2022. The tentative date for releasing the Navodaya class 6 provisional list of candidates has been set for July 10, 2022, according to a notice on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

    Many parents, students, and guardians are looking forward to the JNVST Result 2022 for class 6 admissions. According to an official statement by NVS, the "tentative date for releasing the provisional select list of candidates for admission to class-VI in JNVs through JNVST-2022 is July 10, 2022."

    On April 30, 2022, the JNVST 2022 Entrance Exam for class 6 was held. Students were given a question paper with three sections: mental abilities, arithmetic abilities, and language skills.

    More than 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to have taken the Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 selection test in preparation for the 2022 entrance exam. During the test, there were 40 questions for the mental ability section, 20 for the Arithmetic section, and 20 for the Language section.

    Once the provisional list is released, students will begin applying for admission to various branches of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The results and list of selected candidates will be posted on the NVS website.

    JNVST, or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, is a national-level entrance examination for admission to class 6 in over 600 JNVs across the country.
     

