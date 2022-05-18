Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

    This year, 8.73 lakh kids from 15,387 institutions in the state took the SSLC examinations, which were held offline between March 28 and April 11. KSEEB released a tentative answer key ahead of the final results, allowing candidates to predict their exam score.

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Result on May 19 students to receive grace marks know grading scheme
    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Good news for students ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has agreed to provide pupils grace marks. Following the COVID-19 outbreak and problems faced during remote learning, KSEEB agreed to grant applicants 10% grace marks in SSLC examinations. Teachers can now make an exception and offer three marks from the grace marks kitty if a student requires three marks in each of three topics. Previously, this could be up to five points.

    The adjustment is likely to increase the pass percentage, or the number of pupils who pass the exam. Karnataka Board claimed its greatest ever passing percentage last year, with all pupils save one advanced to the following level. While no male students failed the exam, the pass rate among female students was 99.99 per cent. Only one student failed the exam because she took it at the incorrect location. While this year's pass rate may be lower than 2021's 99.99 percent, with more grace marks, the pass % is expected to be higher when compared to pre-pandemic records.

    This year, 8.73 lakh kids from 15,387 institutions in the state took the SSLC examinations, which were held offline between March 28 and April 11. KSEEB released a tentative answer key ahead of the final results, allowing candidates to predict their exam score.

    To pass the KSEEB's SSLC or Class 10 test, a candidate must score at least 35% in each subject and overall. Students will get grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.

    Know the grading scheme

    91-100 Marks = A+ grade
    81-90 Marks = A grade
    71-80 marks = B+ grade
    61-60 marks = B grade
    51-60 marks - C+ grade
    35-50 marks = C grade

    Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will hold a press conference to announce the results. Students will be able to examine the results as soon as they are announced in the media. Students can get mark memos by visiting the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
