    Rajasthan JET 2022: Admit cards released; Step-by-step guide to download

    According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the exam will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at various test centres throughout the state. 

    Jodhpur, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET 2022 Admit card is now available on the university's official website, jetauj2022.com, for the Agriculture University of Jodhpur. Candidates who have registered for the Undergraduate entrance examination can view and download their JET 2022 admit card through their login portal. Candidates must enter the requested credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to access the login portal.

    According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the exam will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at various test centres throughout the state. Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination centre.

    Here's how to check the Rajasthan JET Admit card 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, jetauj2022.com
    2) On the home screen, click on the candidate login tab
    3) A new login window will open
    4) Key in the required credentials, including registration number and password
    5) Click on submit
    6) The card will be on the screen, and check the details 
    7) Download the admit card and take a printout for further need

    Candidates are advised to carefully check their name, roll number, and other details after downloading the admit card and to contact the respective officials if there is an error. It should be noted that admit cards are only available online and will not be sent via postal mail.

    According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the JET 2022 OMR answer key will be available on June 24, 2022. On or before June 27, 2022, candidates may file objections to the provisional answer key.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
