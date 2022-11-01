Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result is expected to be released today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today here is how to check your scorecard gcw
    The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result will be released today, on November 1.  Once made available, the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam mark sheet will be accessible to those who sat the test on the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

    A total of 5,99,294 applicants sat for the test this year. In order to obtain their Rajasthan Pre DELEd result, they must now always have their application number, roll number, and password on hand.

    Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, the state's minister of education, revealed the results' date on his official Twitter account on Monday. Candidates should be able to check their results in the afternoon, however he did not give a specific time for the announcement of the results.

    Also Read | BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    Applicants will be permitted to participate in the counselling process if their score is greater than the Rajasthan BSTC cut-off. The following stage of the procedure will be decided using the BSTC Admission Merit List 2022.

    Here's how to download the result:

    Step 1: Launch any browser and go to panjiyakpredeled.in, an online site.
    Step 2: Select "Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result" from the list of links.
    Step 3: On the page that displays, enter the necessary information and then click Submit.
    Step 4: The Rajasthan Pre DELEd score card will soon be visible.
    Step 5. After downloading the PDF, print it off for future use.

    Also Read | CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    Exam candidates are urged to visit the official website for the most latest information. The entrance exam was held on October 8 in an offline pen-and-paper format. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam question paper contained 200 MCQ-type questions, each worth three marks. However, there was no provision for negative marking in the exam.

