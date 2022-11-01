Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted in December 2023.  The registration form will soon be made available at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced to conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023. For admission to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honors), and LLM programmes for the academic year 2024–2025, the all-Indian level legal entrance test will be held. From the next year, the CLAT 2024 application form will be accessible on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    In a recent statement, the Consortium of NLUs disclosed information on the CLAT 2024 examination. According to a statement from the Consortium of NLUs, "The CLAT 2024 will be held in December 2023 for admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honors), and LLM courses that begin in the academic year 2024–2025 at the 22 participating NLUs."

    “No additional, second, or any other CLAT examination shall be conducted for admissions in programmes commencing in the academic year 2023-2024,” the notification clarified.

    Also Read | IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Candidates who were unsuccessful in getting into their first-choice university through CLAT 2022, which was held in June 2022, are entitled to return for CLAT 2023 after filling out a new registration. Additionally, those who will be taking the Class 12 exams in May 2023 are also eligible to enrol for CLAT 2023.The application procedure for CLAT 2023 is still open. Interested applicants have until November 13, 2022, to register for the admission exam.

    On December 18, the CLAT 2023 test will be administered using pen and paper. The examination will last two hours (120 minutes). For applicants to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) legal programmes provided by 22 NLUs nationwide, the CLAT test is being held.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    MBBS students in Tamil Nadu to get textbooks in Tamil soon

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children AJR

    'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?

    Around 2000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs Report gcw

    Around 2,000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs: Report

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day - adt

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon