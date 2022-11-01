CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be conducted in December 2023. The registration form will soon be made available at the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced to conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023. For admission to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honors), and LLM programmes for the academic year 2024–2025, the all-Indian level legal entrance test will be held. From the next year, the CLAT 2024 application form will be accessible on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In a recent statement, the Consortium of NLUs disclosed information on the CLAT 2024 examination. According to a statement from the Consortium of NLUs, "The CLAT 2024 will be held in December 2023 for admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Honors), and LLM courses that begin in the academic year 2024–2025 at the 22 participating NLUs."

“No additional, second, or any other CLAT examination shall be conducted for admissions in programmes commencing in the academic year 2023-2024,” the notification clarified.

Also Read | IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

Candidates who were unsuccessful in getting into their first-choice university through CLAT 2022, which was held in June 2022, are entitled to return for CLAT 2023 after filling out a new registration. Additionally, those who will be taking the Class 12 exams in May 2023 are also eligible to enrol for CLAT 2023.The application procedure for CLAT 2023 is still open. Interested applicants have until November 13, 2022, to register for the admission exam.

On December 18, the CLAT 2023 test will be administered using pen and paper. The examination will last two hours (120 minutes). For applicants to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) legal programmes provided by 22 NLUs nationwide, the CLAT test is being held.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check