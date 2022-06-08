Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites

This year, 12.63 lakh candidates took the class 8 exam, while 14.53 lakh candidates took the Rajasthan class 5 exam.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, in a press conference, on Wednesday, announced the RBSE class 5, class 8 Result 2022. At around 11 am, the board members briefed the media on the outcome. Class 5 students who took the exams can now check and download their results from the official website.

Here are the websites to check the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022:

1) rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) rajresults.nic.in.

Class 5th exams were held at exam centres across the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and class 8th exams were held from April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022.

Here's how to check the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the home screen, click on the link for RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022

3) Now, enter the login details, such as roll number and registration number

4) Click on submit

5) The result will be on the screen

6) Download the RBSE Rajasthan result 2022

7) Take a printout for further need

Students should be aware that the online Rajasthan Board class 5 result 2022 is provisional. Students can pick up their RBSE class 5 result 2022 mark sheets from their respective schools.

