Career Guide: How to prepare for UGC NET in 3 months

Preparing for the UGC NET exam?

With the strategic approach and dedicated effort, you can crack it in just three months.
 

Understand the syllabus

Go through the official syllabus and understand previous year trends.

Create a study plan

Month 1: Cover the entire syllabus of both papers.
Month 2: Revise and practice previous year papers.
Month 3: Focus on mock tests, revision, and time management.

Study material

Follow NCERT books, UGC NET preparation books (like Trueman’s, Arihant, or KVS Madaan). Keep notes for quick revision.

For Paper 1

Stay updated with current affairs, higher education policies, and ICT.

For Paper 2

Study important concepts, theories, thinkers, and case studies related to your subject.

Solve PYQs

Solve at least 5-10 years of past papers to understand the question pattern.

Stay consistent

Study 5-6 hours daily, with a mix of theory, practice, and revision.

