Career Guide: How to prepare for UGC NET in 3 months

Career
With the strategic approach and dedicated effort, you can crack it in just three months.
Go through the official syllabus and understand previous year trends.
Month 1: Cover the entire syllabus of both papers.
Month 2: Revise and practice previous year papers.
Month 3: Focus on mock tests, revision, and time management.
Follow NCERT books, UGC NET preparation books (like Trueman’s, Arihant, or KVS Madaan). Keep notes for quick revision.
Stay updated with current affairs, higher education policies, and ICT.
Study important concepts, theories, thinkers, and case studies related to your subject.
Solve at least 5-10 years of past papers to understand the question pattern.
Study 5-6 hours daily, with a mix of theory, practice, and revision.
