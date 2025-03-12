Career

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

Want to become a surgeon?

Follow this simple on how to become a surgeon in India after completing class 12th.
 

Choose Science Stream in 12th (PCB)

Complete the Science stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) in class 12.

Appear for NEET

NEET is the mandatory entrance exam for admission to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) programs in India.

Complete MBBS (5.5 Years)

After clearing NEET, you will enrol in an MBBS program, which lasts 5.5 years (4.5 years of academics + 1 year of internship). 

Clear NEET-PG and Pursue MS or DNB

To specialize in surgery, you need to appear for NEET-PG (Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam) after MBBS. 

Based on your rank, you can opt for:

MS (Master of Surgery)- 3 years 
DNB (Diplomate of National Board)- Equivalent to MS but conducted by the NBE

Surgical experience

After completing your MS/DNB, you will work under experienced surgeons and gain hands-on experience performing surgeries.

Super-Specialization

If you wish to become a super-specialist surgeon, you can pursue an MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) or DM (Doctorate of Medicine) in various fields.

Medical License

To officially work as a surgeon in India, you must obtain a state medical license and register with the National Medical Commission (NMC).

