Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple on how to become a surgeon in India after completing class 12th.
Complete the Science stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) in class 12.
NEET is the mandatory entrance exam for admission to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) programs in India.
After clearing NEET, you will enrol in an MBBS program, which lasts 5.5 years (4.5 years of academics + 1 year of internship).
To specialize in surgery, you need to appear for NEET-PG (Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam) after MBBS.
MS (Master of Surgery)- 3 years
DNB (Diplomate of National Board)- Equivalent to MS but conducted by the NBE
After completing your MS/DNB, you will work under experienced surgeons and gain hands-on experience performing surgeries.
If you wish to become a super-specialist surgeon, you can pursue an MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) or DM (Doctorate of Medicine) in various fields.
To officially work as a surgeon in India, you must obtain a state medical license and register with the National Medical Commission (NMC).
