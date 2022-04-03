Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has released the results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET 2021-22.

Punjab School Education Board has announced Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET Results 2021-22. Through their application number, Candidates can check the results and Password, Roll Number, and Date of Birth.

The PSTET was held on December 24, 2021, and the answer key was released in January. Candidates were given the opportunity to voice their concerns.

As per the previous schedule, PSEB was required to announce the PSTET results in January 2022. It was, however, postponed and released on Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances.

To check the PSTET result:

1) Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in

2) Click on the PSTET results link displayed on the homepage.

3) Fill in your log in details as asked.

4) The result will be displayed, next

5) Check the details and click on print for further reference.

