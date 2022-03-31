Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Know passing marks, different ways to check result, other details

    The results can also be accessed immediately via DigiLocker and SMS. Students must double-check all of the data on the marksheet after obtaining their Bihar board matric result. This comprises not only the applicants' scores, but also their names, parents' names, subject names, application numbers, and other information. In the event of a disagreement, students must notify the authorities promptly.

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Know passing marks different ways to check result other details
    The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the results on March 31 at 3 pm. It will be available on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in, once it is issued. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official BSEB website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – after they are released at 3 p.m. Students may also view their results at biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com. Following the announcement of the results, the board will provide the exam merit list. It will include the name of the winner as well as a score out of 500. In BSEB 10th, the maximum possible mark is complete marks.

    How to check results on website?

    Step 1: Go to any of the BSEB's official websites
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10 results link.
    Step 3: Enter all of the essential information, such as your exam roll number and password.
    Step 4: The outcome will be shown on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

    How to know your results via SMS?

    Step 1: In a message box, type "BIHAR10" and your BSEB registration number/roll number.
    Step 2: Send the message to the number 56263.
    Step 3: When the Bihar matric result 2022 is out, it will be texted to your cell phone.
    Step 4: Review the results and keep a copy for future reference.

    Over 16 lakh students took the BSEB, Bihar Board Matriculation Examinations, which were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The mathematics test for BSEB 10th graders, on the other hand, was rescheduled until March 24, 2022, after the exam was cancelled owing to a paper leak.

