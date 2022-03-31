Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: Finally the results are out!

Around 17 lakh students sat for their Class 10 final examinations in February. During the press conference, the board released the names of the state toppers as well as result-related information such as pass percentage.

The Bihar board Matric result has been released. The results were revealed by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during a press conference attended by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

This year, a total of 79.88 per cent of students have passed. For 2022, Ramani Roy became the Bihar topper by securing 487 marks out of 500.

How to check results on website?

Step 1: Go to any of the BSEB's official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10 results link.

Step 3: Enter all of the essential information, such as your exam roll number and password.

Step 4: The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

