Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result date announced, know what time will it be out?

As many as 16 lakh applicants have been waiting for the BSEB 10th Result 2022 date to be announced. Many prior sources claimed that the results will be revealed on March 28 or March 29. The board, on the other hand, has announced the date and time.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 10th Result 2022, will be announced tomorrow, March 31, 2022. BSEB has announced the date for the publication of the BSEB Matric Result in an official announcement. Candidates will be able to view their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education Minister Vijay Kumar will release the BSEB Class 10 Matric results at the BSEB Patna Office. The outcome would be revealed at 1 p.m. and posted on the official website. Check out the official announcement.

Here's how to look at the results:

Navigate to one of the official Bihar Board websites, such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Return to the website and click on the Matric Result 2022 link.

Enter the credentials you used throughout the application process.

The outcome will be displayed on the screen (might take some time due to server issues)

Make a copy of your scorecard for future use.

In 2021, the BSEB 10th Result was issued on April 5, 2021, 40 days after the BSEB Matric exams ended on February 24. The board was able to disclose the results in record speed this year.

